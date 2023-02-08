The Future of Law and the Role of Lawyers in an AI-Driven World

The rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has sparked a flurry of discussion and concern in the legal community, particularly regarding cybersecurity. Just two months after its release, the Washington Post reported instances of cybercriminals advertising malware, scams, and other malicious schemes enabled by ChatGPT on the dark web. Although the malware’s quality is below that of state-backed hackers, experts predict that the quality will only improve as the AI continues to advance. Cybercriminals find ways to evade future safeguards put in place by OpenAI.



On a brighter note, the MIT Technology Review reported the development of a chatbot watermark that can detect text written by AI. This may impact students who use AI to cheat and may also put a damper on the activities of cybercriminals. The security community is closely monitoring the evolution of ChatGPT.



There has been much debate on the potential of AI to eventually replace lawyers. ChatGPT acknowledged that AI could take over some aspects of a lawyer’s job, such as document review, legal research, and contract analysis. However, it also noted that the legal profession requires critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that AI lacks, making it unlikely for AI to replace lawyers completely. Instead, ChatGPT sees AI as a tool to augment the abilities of lawyers rather than a replacement.



Andrew Perlman, Dean of Suffolk University Law School, was blown away after testing ChatGPT and predicts major advancements soon. Lawyers may be afraid of AI taking over their jobs as it can perform tasks faster and more efficiently, changing the way legal services are provided and lowering the prestige of the legal profession. They may also worry about losing the human touch that is essential in the legal field and may be resistant to the unknown aspect of AI and its potential to disrupt the industry. ChatGPT’s observations on these fears are accurate and well-thought-out.



The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has sparked much discussion and speculation in the legal community. While there are concerns about the potential for AI to replace some lawyers in the future, it appears that the role of lawyers will likely evolve to incorporate AI as a tool rather than being completely replaced by it. However, the rapid advancement of AI technology and its increasing use in the legal profession has led to fear and uncertainty among lawyers. Despite this, experts are hopeful that AI will enhance the legal profession and increase efficiency while retaining the human touch that is essential in the legal field. The security world is also closely monitor the development of ChatGPT and its potential for abuse by cybercriminals. Ultimately, the impact of AI on the legal profession remains to be seen and it will be interesting to see how it evolves in the coming years.



