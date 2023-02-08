Legal News

The Future of Law and the Role of Lawyers in an AI-Driven World
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has sparked a flurry of discussion and concern in the legal community, particularly regarding cybersecurity. Just two months after its release, the Washington Post reported instances of cybercriminals advertising malware, scams, and other malicious schemes enabled by ChatGPT on the dark web. Although the malware’s quality is below that of state-backed hackers, experts predict that the quality will only improve as the AI continues to advance. Cybercriminals find ways to evade future safeguards put in place by OpenAI.

On a brighter note, the MIT Technology Review reported the development of a chatbot watermark that can detect text written by AI. This may impact students who use AI to cheat and may also put a damper on the activities of cybercriminals. The security community is closely monitoring the evolution of ChatGPT.

There has been much debate on the potential of AI to eventually replace lawyers. ChatGPT acknowledged that AI could take over some aspects of a lawyer’s job, such as document review, legal research, and contract analysis. However, it also noted that the legal profession requires critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that AI lacks, making it unlikely for AI to replace lawyers completely. Instead, ChatGPT sees AI as a tool to augment the abilities of lawyers rather than a replacement.

  
What
Where


Andrew Perlman, Dean of Suffolk University Law School, was blown away after testing ChatGPT and predicts major advancements soon. Lawyers may be afraid of AI taking over their jobs as it can perform tasks faster and more efficiently, changing the way legal services are provided and lowering the prestige of the legal profession. They may also worry about losing the human touch that is essential in the legal field and may be resistant to the unknown aspect of AI and its potential to disrupt the industry. ChatGPT’s observations on these fears are accurate and well-thought-out.

The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has sparked much discussion and speculation in the legal community. While there are concerns about the potential for AI to replace some lawyers in the future, it appears that the role of lawyers will likely evolve to incorporate AI as a tool rather than being completely replaced by it. However, the rapid advancement of AI technology and its increasing use in the legal profession has led to fear and uncertainty among lawyers. Despite this, experts are hopeful that AI will enhance the legal profession and increase efficiency while retaining the human touch that is essential in the legal field. The security world is also closely monitor the development of ChatGPT and its potential for abuse by cybercriminals. Ultimately, the impact of AI on the legal profession remains to be seen and it will be interesting to see how it evolves in the coming years.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

ATTORNEY

USA-AL-Mobile

The Marine Corps is currently hiring lawyers interested in earning their commission as an officer in...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
60
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
82
Law Life

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
64
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
69
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial INTEL
70
Legal Technology News

Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial
Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies WALMART
905
Weird News

Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies
Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack ransomware dc
60
Legal Technology News

Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack
Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer motorola
65
In-house Counsel

Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer
Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match law firm merger
64
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match
Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions paul hastings
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top