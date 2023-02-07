Biglaw

Special Situations Team at Kramer Levin Led by Top Partner from Akin Gump
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, a leading New York-based law firm, has recently announced the appointment of a new partner to chair its special situations practice. Scott Welkis, a prominent lawyer with vast experience advising banks, credit funds, private equity funds, and hedge funds on debt financing transactions, has joined the firm from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Welkis is set to play a vital role in the firm’s banking and finance group, offering his expertise to clients involved in complex financial transactions. Kenneth Eckstein, the co-chair of the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice, welcomed the new hire, stating that Welkis’ experience in and outside courtrooms would greatly benefit the firm’s hedge fund and distressed investor clients.

Welkis expressed his excitement about joining Kramer Levin, saying he was eager to collaborate with his new colleagues and grow his practice. The new hire is part of Kramer Levin’s ongoing expansion efforts, as the firm seeks to strengthen its position as a leader in the legal industry.

  
What
Where


In recent months, Kramer Levin has been busy building its legal team, adding several new partners and associates to its ranks. This month, the firm welcomed Yasho Lahiri and Robert Bendiner Weiss, both partners in the fund formation practice, from K&L Gates. Terry Novetsky, a partner specializing in securitization and structured finance, joined Kramer Levin from King & Spalding. Former Paul Weiss bankruptcy and restructuring partner Alexander Woolverton also joined the firm.

The news of Kramer Levin’s latest hire comes just days after small New York law firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler announced that it has hired prominent trial lawyer Barry Pollack from Kramer Levin in Washington, D.C. Despite losing one of its partners, Kramer Levin remains confident in its future and continues to expand its practice areas and legal team.

In conclusion, Scott Welkis’ appointment as partner and chair of the special situations practice at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel marks a significant milestone for the firm. It reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality legal services to its clients. With a talented and experienced legal team, Kramer Levin is poised to continue its growth and success in the years to come.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

Kramer Levin hires Akin Gump partner to lead special situations team



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Part-Time Legal Assistant

USA-OK-Edmond

QUALIFICATIONS Legal Assistant must be detail-oriented and possess excellent organizational, time...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MO-Liberty

Kuhlman, Reddoch & Sullivan, a Liberty Mo law firm is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant. Only...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Job details Salary Up to $100,000 a year Job Type Full-time Part-time Benefits ...

Apply now

Senior Corporate & Securities Associate

USA-CA-San Diego

Diamond Law is seeking a  California based, remote, full time senior associate with 5+ years\' ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US Judge Rules Prohibiting Marijuana Users from Owning Guns is Unconstitutional unconstitutional
38
Legal News

US Judge Rules Prohibiting Marijuana Users from Owning Guns is Unconstitutional
Big Law Landscape Transformed by Increasing Merger Activity
48
Biglaw

Big Law Landscape Transformed by Increasing Merger Activity
US Federal Court Rules Domestic Violence Gun Ban Unconstitutional
66
Legal News

US Federal Court Rules Domestic Violence Gun Ban Unconstitutional
Clyde & Co Law Firm Expands to Boston Through Merger
146
Legal News

Clyde & Co Law Firm Expands to Boston Through Merger
Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
44
Legal News

Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
Girardi Criminal Charges Raise Concerns for California Bar Reputation
38
Legal News

Girardi Criminal Charges Raise Concerns for California Bar Reputation
Ironclad introduces ChatGPT for Streamlined Contract Management
58
Legal Technology News

Ironclad introduces ChatGPT for Streamlined Contract Management
Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
67
Legal News

Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
Haynes and Boone Law Firms Join Forces in Latest Tie-Up
156
Legal News

Haynes and Boone Law Firms Join Forces in Latest Tie-Up
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
180
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top