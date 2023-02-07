Special Situations Team at Kramer Levin Led by Top Partner from Akin Gump

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, a leading New York-based law firm, has recently announced the appointment of a new partner to chair its special situations practice. Scott Welkis, a prominent lawyer with vast experience advising banks, credit funds, private equity funds, and hedge funds on debt financing transactions, has joined the firm from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.



Welkis is set to play a vital role in the firm’s banking and finance group, offering his expertise to clients involved in complex financial transactions. Kenneth Eckstein, the co-chair of the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice, welcomed the new hire, stating that Welkis’ experience in and outside courtrooms would greatly benefit the firm’s hedge fund and distressed investor clients.



Welkis expressed his excitement about joining Kramer Levin, saying he was eager to collaborate with his new colleagues and grow his practice. The new hire is part of Kramer Levin’s ongoing expansion efforts, as the firm seeks to strengthen its position as a leader in the legal industry.



In recent months, Kramer Levin has been busy building its legal team, adding several new partners and associates to its ranks. This month, the firm welcomed Yasho Lahiri and Robert Bendiner Weiss, both partners in the fund formation practice, from K&L Gates. Terry Novetsky, a partner specializing in securitization and structured finance, joined Kramer Levin from King & Spalding. Former Paul Weiss bankruptcy and restructuring partner Alexander Woolverton also joined the firm.



The news of Kramer Levin’s latest hire comes just days after small New York law firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler announced that it has hired prominent trial lawyer Barry Pollack from Kramer Levin in Washington, D.C. Despite losing one of its partners, Kramer Levin remains confident in its future and continues to expand its practice areas and legal team.



In conclusion, Scott Welkis’ appointment as partner and chair of the special situations practice at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel marks a significant milestone for the firm. It reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality legal services to its clients. With a talented and experienced legal team, Kramer Levin is poised to continue its growth and success in the years to come.



