Leading London M&A Professional Joins Sidley Austin from Shearman

Sidley Austin, a well-established law firm based in Chicago, has announced that it is expanding its London-based transactions practice with the addition of Phil Cheveley, who was previously the head of M&A practice for the European, African, and Asian markets at Shearman & Sterling. Phil Cheveley is a seasoned M&A specialist with extensive experience in both public and private M&A transactions and primary and secondary equity issues. He has built strong relationships with public companies in various sectors, including financial services, energy transition, and infrastructure.
Phil Cheveley brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Sidley Austin, having spent 17 years as a partner at the UK law firm Travers Smith. During his time at Travers Smith, he held several key leadership positions, including the role of global practice leader. According to his LinkedIn profile, Phil has a reputation for providing comprehensive, tailored solutions to complex corporate issues.
Sidley Austin’s Executive Committee member and Managing Partner of the London office, Tom Thesing, spoke highly of Phil Cheveley in a recent statement, “Phil has also worked on the corporate aspects of several restructuring transactions and will collaborate closely with our busy restructuring practice.”
Phil Cheveley has worked with many clients, including Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Zeus Capital Ltd, and TA Associates. His ability to provide top-notch legal advice and his deep understanding of the complexities of M&A transactions makes him a valuable asset to the Sidley Austin team.
In response to this development, a spokesperson for Shearman & Sterling stated that the firm wishes Phil Cheveley the best of luck in his new role. Shearman & Sterling has been in the news recently, with reports indicating that the firm is in early-stage merger discussions with transatlantic firm Hogan Lovells. However, neither firm has confirmed or denied these reports.
Sidley Austin’s addition of Phil Cheveley is a significant step in the firm’s ongoing effort to expand its London-based transactions practice. Phil’s expertise and experience in M&A transactions, combined with his strong relationships with public companies, will enable Sidley Austin to offer its clients an even higher level of service and support. The firm is well-positioned for growth and success, and this latest move clearly indicates its commitment to providing world-class legal services to its clients.
