Legal Ethics

Potential Ethics Concerns in Legal Recruitment Career of Chief Justice’s Spouse, Critic Raises Concerns to Congress
A former legal recruiter has accused Chief Justice John Roberts of ethical issues, claiming that the paychecks earned by his wife, Jane Sullivan Roberts, raise concerns. Kendal Price, a 66-year-old Boston lawyer and former recruiter has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress asking for an inquiry into the matter.

Price worked with Jane Sullivan Roberts at the legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa and argued that justices should have to disclose more information about their spouses’ jobs and incomes. The Supreme Court requires justices to disclose the sources of their spouses’ income, the type of work, and the dates, but Chief Justice Roberts has only listed his wife’s employers and not the names of her clients or the amount of money she made.

Jane Sullivan Roberts is now the managing partner of Macrae Inc.’s Washington, D.C. office and has stated that she avoids working with lawyers who have active cases before the Supreme Court. A court spokesperson confirmed that Chief Justice Roberts consulted the conduct code for federal judges and a 2009 advisory opinion, which stated that a judge “need not recuse merely because” their spouse worked as a recruiter for a firm.

  
Supreme Court transparency group, Fix the Court joined in a letter to lawmakers last year asking them to close a disclosure loophole and require judges and justices to disclose spousal income of $5,000 or more in a year for legal, consulting, or related work. The letter also stated that the amount of compensation and the entity paying it should be reported. Following the New York Times article, Fix the Court issued a statement calling for the Supreme Court to adopt a comprehensive ethics code.

“We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays,” the statement said. “And we need a neutral third party at the court whose job is to help the justices navigate their ethical responsibilities.” Supreme Court justices are the only judges in the nation who don’t have a binding written code of ethics.

Price’s letter and the recent developments have raised questions about the ethics surrounding the financial dealings of Supreme Court justices and their spouses. The lack of comprehensive ethics codes and the potential for conflicts of interest highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability within the Supreme Court.

In conclusion, the fired legal recruiter’s allegations against Chief Justice John Roberts have sparked a conversation about the need for greater transparency and a comprehensive ethics code for Supreme Court justices. The current disclosure requirements for justices and their spouses’ incomes fall short and leave room for potential conflicts of interest. The Supreme Court must take action to address these concerns and ensure that the American people have confidence in the integrity of the nation’s highest court.

REFERENCES:



Does legal recruiting career of chief justiceâ€™s wife create ethics issues? Critic sends details of her pay to Congress

