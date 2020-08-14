Breaking News

The Legal Market Is Facing the Largest Quarterly Drop in Performance Since the Great Recession
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal market is facing the largest quarterly drop in performance since the Great Recession, with demand for legal services dropping 5.9% from the same point last year, according to the Q2 peer monitor index from Thomson Reuters.

While the first quarter of 2020 managed to stay strong in the face of the pandemic, court closures and business shutdowns in Q2 exhausted the economy and the legal market was unable to remain safe.

The PMI plummeted by six points to 51, with demand for legal services facing its most drastic quarterly drop since 2009, down 5.9%. Major practices saw notable declines. Impacted by court closures and case delays, litigation dropped 7.5%. Corporate work slipped 5.5%, real estate down 12.2%. and tax work falling 9.1%.

  
What
Where


“These are unprecedented times for the legal industry,” said Mike Abbott, vice president of market insights at Thomson Reuters. “While many firms are successfully adjusting their business models to work-from-home, they are still subject to the volatility and uncertainty surrounding their clients as well as the overall economy.”

Other practices saw more modest declines, such as labor and employment, which fell 4.4%, and patent prosecution, which was down 2.5%. Bankruptcy was one of the few practices that saw an increase in demand, surging 6.2% in the quarter.

“We see law firms making rapid adjustments to better suit the current conditions – investing in productivity-enhancing technologies such as collaborative and remote work solutions while reducing expenses in other areas such as overhead.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Within this drop, the average rate rose 5.2%. However, Peer Monitor analysis revealed this increase is a result of the reduced workload shifted from associates to partners, raising the average hourly billing rate.

Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters told Law.com that hours worked dropped for associates and partners, but the dip in hours was larger for associates. Something similar happened in the Great Recession.



“We are seeing a reversion back to prior behaviors,” Josten said. “If you go back five or six years as firms recovered from the Great Recession, there was a lot of discussion of a lost generation of associates. Partners stopped pushing work down to them. They didn’t hire as many, and they didn’t get trained in the same way. That is why the lateral market is so competitive for young partners now.”

“More uncertainty lies ahead in the coming months, but firms are clearly making efforts to improve efficiency and flexibility to deal with what’s to come,” Abbott said.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant / Office Manager

USA-CA-Napa

Seasoned legal assistant / paralegal office manager wanted for small civil law firm in Napa. The ide...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - CA and NV

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are a small civil litigation firm in Henderson, NV with immediate availability. We also have a 7 ...

Apply now

New Jersey Worker's Compensation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Expanding insurance defense firm is seeking a New Jersey attorney with 1-3 years of experience in Wo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

An AV-rated civil litigation defense law firm near LAX specializing in financial services defense is...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Mid-Level Family Law Attorney

USA-NV-Zephyr Cove

Family law associate with 3-5 years of experience needed for Sacramento, Truckee, Zephyr Cove/South ...

Apply Now

Mid-Level Family Law Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Family law associate with 3-5 years of experience needed for Sacramento, Truckee, Zephyr Cove/South ...

Apply Now

Domestic Law Attorney

USA-WY-Cheyenne

Cheyenne office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks attorney with experience. The can...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Legal Market Is Facing the Largest Quarterly Drop in Performance Since the Great Recession
12
Breaking News

The Legal Market Is Facing the Largest Quarterly Drop in Performance Since the Great Recession
Class of 2019 Had the Best Employment Rate Since the Great Recession
6
Legal News

Class of 2019 Had the Best Employment Rate Since the Great Recession
Florida Bar Exam Software Is Riddled With Tech Issues, Examinees Say
149
Legal News

Florida Bar Exam Software Is Riddled With Tech Issues, Examinees Say
Longtime Federal Appeals Judge in D.C. Dies of COVID-19 at 83
17
Breaking News

Longtime Federal Appeals Judge in D.C. Dies of COVID-19 at 83
California Will Not Make New Bar Exam Cut Score Retroactive
28
Law Students

California Will Not Make New Bar Exam Cut Score Retroactive

Legal Career Resources

August 6, 2020 Legal Experts’ Advice for Law Grads Taking the Bar Exam Amid COVID-19

Given that the bar exam is stressful enough in normal conditions, let alone in a global pandemic – to say this is not the best year for a law school grad would be an understatement. Since the COVID-19 outbreak has […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top