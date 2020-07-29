Breaking News

First-Ever Online Bar Exam Disrupted by Tech Problems
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Test takers in Michigan broke the ice Tuesday morning by taking the first-ever online bar exam. However, it didn’t go as smoothly as some would hope, as many people taking the test were unable to log into a portion of the test, LAW.com reports.

Infuriated test-takers took to Twitter to say that they couldn’t log into the second of five test modules.

“The online #MichiganBarExam is currently malfunctioning,” Tweeted recent University of Michigan law graduate Kerry Martin. “The website where they post passwords for each of the modules has crashed. Only finished 1 module. I’m taking the test near 3 other people having the exact same problem. IT hotline won’t answer.”

  
What
Where


Test-takers were not able to access the second module of the exam temporarily as the website that distributes passwords crashed. The Michigan Supreme Court said the issue was quickly resolved.

A spokesman for the Michigan Supreme Court, John Nevin, told LAW.com that after the first module was complete, the site technology vendor ExamSoft used to distribute passwords to bar exam takers crashed, meaning they couldn’t access the second exam module.

“The vendor support line and Board of Law Examiners office were giving out the password and around 200 people were testing within 10 minutes,” told LAW.com “ExamSoft pushed out an email with the password and everyone was able to get into the second module and start testing shortly thereafter. As a result of this delay, test takers were notified via email that the testing day will be adjusted to allow additional time and account for those who got in late.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Nevin told LAW.COM that ExamSoft was supposed to send the passwords to test takers for the remaining modules via email. Within an hour, ExamSoft posted a universal password on its website to allow candidates to access the second test module. But the delay left some rattled.

“The fact that I had to get a password… to the bar exam module… from a Facebook post… from another examinee, says it all. #abolishthebarexam #michiganbarexam” wrote one Michicigan test-taker.



“Really frustrating,” wrote another bar exam taker on Twitter. “Especially after we expressed concerns about whether ExamSoft could handle the #mibarexam and were repeatedly told there was nothing to worry about. Phones are busy. Still nothing.”

Michigan, Indiana, and Nevada were supposed to be the first three jurisdictions to administer the online bar on July 28. However, Indiana and Nevada both pushed back their online exams on July 24 to a later date after their software vendor, ILG Technology, ran an update that caused glitches in the exam.

Many other states including New York, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, and Ohio plan to give an abbreviated online bar exam in October.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Helpline Attorney

USA-ME-Augusta

Helpline Attorney Position (fulltime) Legal Services for the Elderly, Augusta, Maine. LSE is ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Hagan Noll & Boyle, LLC is seeking top attorney candidates with 4 - 6 years of litigation experience...

Apply now

Associate - Commercial Litigation

USA-FL-Miami

Associate, must be FL licensed, commercial litigation firm.  Experience with motions, discovery...

Apply now

Transactional IP Attorney

USA-VT-Burlington

DRM has a great opportunity for a mid-level associate for its rapidly growing transactional IP and l...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Immigration Attorney (AOS)

USA-CA-Agoura Hills

Agoura Hills office of our client seeks immigration attorney (AOS) with 10 years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Corporate/Fund Formation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks corporate/fund formation associate ...

Apply Now

Immigration Attorney

USA-CA-Agoura Hills

Agoura Hills office of our client seeks immigration attorney with 10 years of experience. The candid...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Am Law Firms Laid Off at Least 50 Employees It is rumored that up to 40 employees have been laid off from Kasowitz Benson.
40
Breaking News

Am Law Firms Laid Off at Least 50 Employees
Two States Postpone Online Bar Exam Due to Tech Issues
31
Law Students

Two States Postpone Online Bar Exam Due to Tech Issues
Law Schools Predict 2020 Class Sizes Same as Last Year law school enrollment
23
Law Life

Law Schools Predict 2020 Class Sizes Same as Last Year
How to Prepare for an Online Bar Exam bar exam
12
Legal Career Resources

How to Prepare for an Online Bar Exam
20 of the Funniest Things Lawyers Have Actually Said in Court
23
Weird News

20 of the Funniest Things Lawyers Have Actually Said in Court
New York Will Hold Online Bar Exam in October
77
Breaking News

New York Will Hold Online Bar Exam in October
California Law School Deans Urge the Court to Apply New Bar Exam Cut Score Retroactively
61
Law Students

California Law School Deans Urge the Court to Apply New Bar Exam Cut Score Retroactively
Another State Grants Diploma Privilege to Recent Law Graduates
59
Breaking News

Another State Grants Diploma Privilege to Recent Law Graduates
California Permanently Lowers Bar Exam Score, Sets Online Exam for October
101
Law Students

California Permanently Lowers Bar Exam Score, Sets Online Exam for October
New Jersey Plans to Resume In-Person Jury Trials by September, Saying “Waiting Is Not an Option”
18
Legal News

New Jersey Plans to Resume In-Person Jury Trials by September, Saying “Waiting Is Not an Option”

Legal Career Resources

July 28, 2020 How to Prepare for an Online Bar Exam

Recent law school graduates waiting to sit for the 2020 bar exam have been trough a lot this summer. Studying for the licensing test is an exhausting, stressful and expensive process on its own, let alone in the middle of […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top