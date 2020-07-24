Law Life

BigLaw Firm to Pay Civil Penalty Over Discrimination Claim
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The BigLaw firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Washington D.C. based legal staffing company Law Resources will pay a civil penalty of $56,500 to settle discrimination claims based on citizenship status, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The settlement will resolve claims that the legal staffing company Law Resources instructed by Arnold & Porter refused to hire U.S. citizens with dual citizenship and non-U.S. citizens with work authorization, therefore violating the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The United States of America is the land of opportunity, and the United States government remains committed fully to the fundamental principle that in this country, all people authorized by law to work should be able to pursue happiness by earning a living without suffering the indignity of discrimination because of where they came from,” assistant attorney general Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Our law protects this ideal in many ways, including by prohibiting unlawful citizenship status restrictions in hiring.”

  
What
Where


The claims were originated by Washington D.C. lawyer Temitope Ogunrinu, a U.S. citizen with dual citizenship, who initially filed a charge against Law Resources with the Immigrant and employee rights section of the Department of Justice in November 2018, and later updated the matter to include Arnold & Porter.

A Department of Justice investigation disclosed that the staffing company along with the BigLaw firm enforced a policy of excluding non-citizens with authorization to work in the U.S as well as dual citizens. The investigation also found that the firm improperly interpreted the requirements of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and that Law Resources countered against Ogunrinu, blacklisting her from future assignments after she objected to the restriction.

“This case involves a single incident where the firm mistakenly provided a third-party vendor inaccurate information about the criteria for selecting contractors for a document review,” the firm said in a statement. “As soon as this inadvertent mistake was brought to our attention, the Firm took steps to prevent it from happening again. Additionally, we cooperated fully with the IER in resolving the matter.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Arnold & Porter and Law Resources will train relevant employees about the requirements of the INA’s anti-discrimination provision, jointly offer a $55,000 back-pay fund to other affected workers, and face departmental monitoring for two years.

The staffing company will pay an additional civil penalty of $3,000 and offer Ogunrinu $11,875 in back pay to resolve the retaliation claim.



“We look forward to working with Law Resources and Arnold & Porter to ensure their hiring procedures fully comply with the Immigration and Nationality Act’s prohibition against citizenship status discrimination in employment,” Dreiband said.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Nurse Analyst

USA-AZ-Phoenix

R&G Medical Legal Solutions, LLC. is looking nationwide for US Based, experienced registered nurses ...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-TX-Houston

Boutique litigation firm seeks associate for full time position.  The job requires strong writi...

Apply now

In-House Counsel

USA-TX-Frisco

We are looking for an In-House Attorney to assist with our day to day operations, preferrable P...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Regional Civil Defense firm is looking for an attorney with 4 - 7 years of experience in general cas...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Environmental and Land Use Associate Attorney

USA-CA-South San Francisco

South San Francisco office of our client seeks environmental and land use associate attorney with 7-...

Apply Now

Senior Venture Capital/Securities law Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks senior venture capital/securities law attorney with 6+ year...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Coral Gables

Coral Gables office of our client seeks associate attorney with 2-7 years of experience. The candida...

Apply Now

Most Popular

20 of the Funniest Things Lawyers Have Actually Said in Court
20
Weird News

20 of the Funniest Things Lawyers Have Actually Said in Court
New York Will Hold Online Bar Exam in October
45
Breaking News

New York Will Hold Online Bar Exam in October
California Law School Deans Urge the Court to Apply New Bar Exam Cut Score Retroactively
42
Law Students

California Law School Deans Urge the Court to Apply New Bar Exam Cut Score Retroactively
BigLaw Firm to Pay Civil Penalty Over Discrimination Claim
4
Law Life

BigLaw Firm to Pay Civil Penalty Over Discrimination Claim
Another State Grants Diploma Privilege to Recent Law Graduates
53
Breaking News

Another State Grants Diploma Privilege to Recent Law Graduates
California Permanently Lowers Bar Exam Score, Sets Online Exam for October
92
Law Students

California Permanently Lowers Bar Exam Score, Sets Online Exam for October
New Jersey Plans to Resume In-Person Jury Trials by September, Saying “Waiting Is Not an Option”
17
Legal News

New Jersey Plans to Resume In-Person Jury Trials by September, Saying “Waiting Is Not an Option”
Main Suspect in Killing of Federal Judge’s Son Found Dead
13
Breaking News

Main Suspect in Killing of Federal Judge’s Son Found Dead

Legal Career Resources

July 13, 2020 Best Law Schools in Florida

Home to eleven American Bar Association accredited law schools, Florida houses a wide variety of esteemed law programs with promising educational opportunities.  The five schools listed here tend to top the state rankings based on factors like faculty research expertise, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top