Lawyers

Are You Retiring? Prepare Yourself for a Happy Retirement
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

If you are a seasoned senior law firm partner, there is likely a succession plan in your practice group and your office. Your own retirement transition is probably a part of that plan. By now, you have seen other partners “retire” and very soon after they regularly come back to the office to read the paper. 

Do you have something more exciting in mind? What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about your retirement? The vacation of a lifetime, a chance to pursue your hobbies, more time to see your loved ones– or panic that you would feel lonely and unfulfilled?

Our two cents: Map out your retirement ride ahead, and develop a bulletproof plan for the future.

  
What
Where


Here are some ideas that might help you get your foot in the door:

Go Back to the Future

If you have seen Back to the Future, you likely have thought that the Delorean turned time machine comes in handy to Marty McFly. Well, why not jump into a figurative Delorean and go back to your future. No doubt you made tons of professional, personal and associative contributions to your coworkers, peers, and family over your career. From what type of work do you get the most excitement? With whom are you doing that work? Are there any promises that you made to yourself (e.g., learning a language, a philanthropy consulting, board service,)? Do you still wish to keep these promises? 

Instead of thinking about your retirement in 5-10 years from now, think about what your retired life could look like in 6-12 months from now. For example, you might have an interest in painting and consider art as an area of opportunity after you retire. Set a goal to explore more about the art market in the next year by speaking with 3 artists and attending galleries and exhibitions.

Do a Mock Retirement

Take a day off. Heck, take a week off. Pretend you are in your retirement. What would you do? If you have a partner, suggest that they take the week off too. Both of you can test drive the retirement together. This retirement test drive might give you an idea of what it would actually look like once you are out of work and the only thing on your agenda is to take the dog out for a walk. See how you feel and analyze it. This would help you to predict the downsides to your retirement, once it actually happens and it will give you the idea of how to deal with it. 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Don’t Retire Alone

Don’t do it alone. While you were working hard to climb the ladders of your career, a number of people who supported you were waiting for the day you retire so they could spend time with you. There are many people who want to see you succeed and be happy. Put pen to paper and list out the people you want to spend more time with, including family, friends, clients and colleagues. Contact them and let them know about your transition plans.

Consult Your Network

At this point in your career, you have likely amassed an extensive network of business and legal contacts. Reach out to your network and ask those who have already retired for advice. Find out how are they spending their retirement. Are they traveling, spending time with grandchildren, volunteering, taking classes? – Or maybe they are using retirement as an opportunity to shift gears and try a different kind of work?-Many attorneys stay productive and busy after they retire by doing project-based work, mentoring, consulting assisting nonprofits, teaching, or a host of other activities. 

If you are intrigued by the sound of this, invite them out for coffee or lunch and find out more about opportunities in that area. Ask them what their retired friends are doing, too, and if it’s something that sparks your interest, ask for an introduction.

Share Your Knowledge

At this point in your career, you have amassed a remarkable amount of knowledge and experience. Why not share it with others? Every fresh-faced associate or law student wants to have a wise and experienced mentor. There’s nothing like taking on a mentee. If you don’t like the traditional way of taking on a mentee, toy with the idea of legal blogging or legal podcast. 

Get Started

 Pick a retirement transition date, whether it is one, two, or three years. When there is a specific time frame, then you have something to aim for. 

While retirement differs from other career transitions, it is a natural career stage. When you advance through a career, every move builds on what you have achieved; changes keep you moving forward and you get a sense of what to expect in the next phase. However, retirement is the downward curve of the legal career arc. As a senior partner-facing retirement, the future might seem like an entirely uncharted territory filled with uncertainties. It does not have to be that way. Test out these few ideas and see where it goes. Here’s to your next chapter – good luck! 

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Closing Attorney

USA-NC-Cherokee

The Uptown Law Firm is seeking Attorney to handle real estate transactions on a per-file basis throu...

Apply now

Transactional Associate - Corporate; Tax; Real Estate; M&A; Finance; Cannabis

USA-CO-Denver

Transactional firm with sophisticated client base seeks associate attorney with 2-5 years’...

Apply now

Legal Assistant / Immigration Law

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Immigration law firm located in Jacksonville, Florida, looking for a legal assistant to: - Schedu...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Criminal Defense and Domestic Relations

USA-OH-West Chester

Fast-paced small law firm in West Chester seeks 1-2 Associate Attorneys with practices focused in Do...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Domestic Relations Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Medford

Medford office of our client seeks associate attorney with 5 years of Domestic Relations experience....

Apply Now

Civil Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks civil litigation attorney with 1+ year of experience. The candida...

Apply Now

Lateral Special Education Attorney

USA-CA-Fresno

Fresno office of our client seeks lateral special education attorney with 5+ years of experience. Th...

Apply Now

Most Popular

8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career
10
Legal Career Resources

8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career
Are You Retiring? Prepare Yourself for a Happy Retirement
10
Lawyers

Are You Retiring? Prepare Yourself for a Happy Retirement
Stanford Law Professor Criticized for Using the N-Word in Class
5
Legal News

Stanford Law Professor Criticized for Using the N-Word in Class
Networking: Why successful lawyers do it and why you should do it, too.
5
Law Life

Networking: Why successful lawyers do it and why you should do it, too.
How to Become a Lawyer Without Going to Law School
32
Law Life

How to Become a Lawyer Without Going to Law School
When Is the Best Time for Lawyers to Go In-House?
10
In-house Counsel

When Is the Best Time for Lawyers to Go In-House?
Federal Judge Gives Control of Joe Exotic’s Zoo to Carole Baskin
12
Celebrity News

Federal Judge Gives Control of Joe Exotic’s Zoo to Carole Baskin
Lawyer Arrested for Spitting on a Protester, Shoving Another and Kneeing Officer in the Groin
14
Bad Lawyers

Lawyer Arrested for Spitting on a Protester, Shoving Another and Kneeing Officer in the Groin
Business Development Tips for Lawyers During COVID-19
23
Law Life

Business Development Tips for Lawyers During COVID-19
Harvard Law Will Only Hold Online Classes This Fall
45
Breaking News

Harvard Law Will Only Hold Online Classes This Fall

Legal Career Resources

June 11, 2020 8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career

Regardless if you are a law student or a partner at a large firm, you always need to be one step ahead, thinking about your next move. Even if you have accomplished a great career goal — getting into a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top