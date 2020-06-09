Bad Lawyers

Lawyer Arrested for Spitting on a Protester, Shoving Another and Kneeing Officer in the Groin
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Wisconsin attorney was arrested twice over the weekend for spitting on a black protester, shoving another the next day, and allegedly kneeing a police officer in the groin, theÂ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Stephanie Rapkin, a white 64-year-old tax, real estate, and probate attorney of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was first arrested Saturday afternoon for spiting on a 17-year-old black protester, during a peaceful #BlackLivesMatter march in which hundreds protested the killing of George Floyd.

The incident, which was filmed by another protester, started when Rapkin parked her car in the middle of North Oakland Avenue to block demonstrators from marching.

  
What
Where


The video posted on Facebook shows Rapkin walking away from the car, while a person taping the incident asks her multiple times to move her car. After refusing to move her car, a group of protesters gathered around the attorney, in an effort to persuade her to make way for protesters. Moments after,Â Rapkin spat on the teenager, who was part of the peaceful march.

The teenager, Eric Patrick Lucas III, told CBS 58 that he felt “a quick rush of anger, pain, confusion” after Rapkin spit in his face. The march was “supposed to be peaceful, and the meaning behind it was that my life mattered, and that showed me that my life doesn’t matter,” he said.

“When that happened, it was just a quick rush of anger, pain, confusion. I didn’t know how to feel,” Lucas said.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




WitnessesÂ told CBS 58 that several people asked her to move even before the crowd surrounded her.

“And she’s like, ‘I’m not moving nothing, I’m not moving nothing,'” Shorewood protester Rebecca Nunez recounted.



“We were yelling, ‘black lives matter, I’m black, and I’m proud,’ and she got mad,” Shorewood protester and Lucas’ friend, Ilijah Taylor-Jordan, told CBS 58

Soon after, the local police arrested Rapkinâ€”now nicknamed the “Shorewood Spitter” onlineâ€”but did not take her Milwaukee County Jail because of COVID-19 concerns.

On Sunday, Rapkin was yet again a part of another confrontation, now with a 21-year-old college student who was writing in chalk on her sidewalk in protest of her Saturday behavior. He wrote, “I spit on a child. How dare you!” and, “Be better than this.”Â 

After a short argument, the attorney allegedly shoved the student who was filming Rapkin in an attempt to demonstrate how she was physically attacked by the teen protester.

“You just put your hands on me,” the student said in response. “That is assault right there. Wow, I just got that on video, ma’am.”

The video was posted on Facebook by the student’s mother who said, “Rapkin was not the least bit remorseful for spitting on a 17-year-old kid at the protest.”

That student is Joe Friedman, a communications major, who said in the interview he was stunned that Rapkin had compounded her earlier mistake by pushing him. A woman at the scene, he said, immediately called the police to report what happened.

When police tried to arrest Rapkin for battery and disorderly conduct, she allegedly resisted their attempts to handcuff her, and during the struggle, she struck one of the officers in the groin.

Rapkin is now facing charges of disorderly conduct, battery, resisting/obstructing an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.

Michael Maistelman, an election law attorney, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that an ethics investigation was filed against Rapkin.

Larry J. Martin, executive director of the State Bar of Wisconsin, wrote on Sunday that he watched the video of the spitting incident and is “both disgusted and disturbed… There is no justifiable reason for one person to ever spit on another individual.”

The State Bar of Wisconsin saidÂ on FacebookÂ it was “disturbed and disgusted by the actions of an attorney who allegedly spat in the face of a protester during a demonstration on Saturday.”

The post said the leaders “do not condone this behavior under any circumstanceâ€”period. The State Bar of Wisconsin champions integrity, civility, and respect in dealings with the public, colleagues, clients, and the courts.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Transactional Real Estate and Finance Attorney / Outsourced In-House Counsel

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Job Description Position Description: Rittenhouse Law (“RL”) is a boutique firm f...

Apply now

Personal Injury Litigation Paralegal

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Successful and growing Jacksonville office of the world’s largest Plaintiff’s trial firm...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans law firm is seeking an attorney with 1-5 years of experience to join growing law firm, w...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-CA-Chico

Award-winning law firm seeks an attorney of same caliber to handle predominately civil matters. R...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Senior Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MI-Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids office of our client seeks Senior Trusts and Estates Attorney with 11 years of probate ...

Apply Now

Mid to Senior level Commercial Transaction Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid to senior level commercial tra...

Apply Now

Medicare Attorney

USA-VA-Tysons Corner

Tyson Corner office of our client seeks medicare attorney with healthcare or health law experience. ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

When Is the Best Time for Lawyers to Go In-House?
5
In-house Counsel

When Is the Best Time for Lawyers to Go In-House?
Federal Judge Gives Control of Joe Exoticâ€™s Zoo to Carole Baskin
7
Celebrity News

Federal Judge Gives Control of Joe Exoticâ€™s Zoo to Carole Baskin
Lawyer Arrested for Spitting on a Protester, Shoving Another and Kneeing Officer in the Groin
6
Bad Lawyers

Lawyer Arrested for Spitting on a Protester, Shoving Another and Kneeing Officer in the Groin
Business Development Tips for Lawyers During COVID-19
21
Law Life

Business Development Tips for Lawyers During COVID-19
Harvard Law Will Only Hold Online Classes This Fall
31
Breaking News

Harvard Law Will Only Hold Online Classes This Fall

Legal Career Resources

June 9, 2020 When Is the Best Time for Lawyers to Go In-House?

For many starry-eyed associates, in-house is the utopia of the legal field. After working in private practice for several years, exhausted attorneys are drawn towards the “work-life balance” that an in-house counsel job may offer, or they want more opportunities […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top