Legal News

The Husband of LA County DA Pointed a Gun at Protesters Who Showed Up at Their House
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Black Lives Matter protest at Union Square, Manhattan Photo by The All-Nite Images

Summary: The husband of Los Angeles County’s District Attorney pointed a gun at unarmed protesters during a confrontation outside the couple’s home. 

The husband of Los Angeles’s top prosecutor, Jackie Lacey, pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who showed up outside the couple’s home early Monday morning, BuzfeedNews reported.

A video shows David Lacey, the husband of LA county district attorney pointing a handgun directly at the protesters, saying “Get off of my porch. I will shoot you… I don’t care who you are… We’re calling the police right now.”

  
What
Where


Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer and professor at California State University, Los Angeles who had knocked at the door, said: “He pulled a gun and pointed it at my chest.” He appeared to have his finger on the trigger. 

“We were shocked,” Abdullah told the Guardian after the confrontation, which happened just after 5.30 am local time. “We were extremely polite. We are clearly peaceful folks. She knows who we are. We’ve never engaged in any violence against her.

The incident happened one day before voters decide whether to reelect Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Lacey has been largely criticized by BLM Los Angeles for her refusal to prosecute police use-of-force cases and her aggressive pursuit of the death penalty.

The LA County D.A has faced scrutiny for not prosecuting the officers involved in the shooting Ezell Ford, an unarmed, mentally ill black man who was killed by police in 2014. As well as for declining to bring charges against an LAPD officer who shot and killed Brendon Glenn, an unarmed black homeless man in 2015.



In a news conference hours after the incident, Lacey apologized and criticized protesters for what she said was repeated harassment and threats throughout her two terms in office.

“I don’t think you ever get used to anybody coming to your house,” Lacey said. “It was frightening.”

“I, too, am sorry if anybody was harmed. It’s never my intent to harm any protester,” she said. “I just want to live in peace and do my job.” 

“His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he’s profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm,” Lacey apologized on behalf of her husband.

The couple was asleep when the BLM protesters arrived at their home Monday morning. Lacey said she heard noises outside her house and immediately called police to tell them that she thought protesters were outside while her husband went downstairs.

“We expect that people will exercise their First Amendment right, but our home is our sanctuary,” Lacey told reporters at the press conference. “I do not believe it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service.”

At a press conference shortly after Lacey’s, Los Angeles BLM activists said that David Lacey’s actions were uncalled for.

“We are here today because this morning, in an effort to exercise our First Amendment right, we were threatened,” Greg Akili, an organizer with BLM Los Angeles said. “What we express in our position and opposition to Jackie Lacey should not be met with threats to our lives.”

“When I saw the gun on me, my heart sank,” said Justin Andrew Marks, one of the organizers who was there.

Abdullah who posted the disturbing footage on Twitter said the organizers were attempting to take Lacey up on unfulfilled promises to meet with Black Lives Matter. 

According to Abdullah, the protesters rang the doorbell after setting up chairs on the sidewalk.

“We heard someone come to the door, we heard what sounded like a gun being cocked… Never in our wildest dreams did we think he would pan the three of us who were standing on his porch and say, ‘I will shoot you,” he remarked.

Abdulah said the activists were upset but still focused on speaking out: 

“We’re having to kind of shove down the trauma because we have work to do today and tomorrow.”

Related Items:, ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

Interesting Legal Sites You May Like


BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Land Use Attorney with experience

USA-CA-Westlake Village

Los Angeles office is seeking a junior land use associate with 1-6 years of experience. Candidate mu...

Apply Now

Privacy and Data Security Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Seattle office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Privacy and Data Security Attorney...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Litigation Associate Attorney with ...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Litigation Secretary

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cook Brown, LLP, a Sacramento boutique management-side labor & employment firm is seeking a litigati...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Hallandale Beach

Type of Position: Full Time Education Requirement: Doctor of Jurisprudence degree (J.D.) Descr...

Apply now

Nursing Home Community Ombudsman Paralegal

USA-IL-Chicago

Position: Ombudsman Paralegal for Suburban Cook County and/or Lake County   Responsibilit...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Attorney admitted in NY and NJ for Insurance Defense firm, (NY only acceptable). The ideal candidate...

Apply now

Most Popular

How to Bridge the Gap from Law School to Law Firm
44
Law Students

How to Bridge the Gap from Law School to Law Firm
How Should You Negotiate a Law School Scholarship?
21
Law Students

How Should You Negotiate a Law School Scholarship?
Woody Allen’s Publisher Cancels His Memoir After Outrage and Staff Walkouts
7
Celebrity News

Woody Allen’s Publisher Cancels His Memoir After Outrage and Staff Walkouts
Amazon Employees Are Demanding Paid Sick Leave After Catching the Company Breaking the Law
16
Legal News

Amazon Employees Are Demanding Paid Sick Leave After Catching the Company Breaking the Law
Julian Assange Extradition Case Intensifies as Supporters Get Together
17
Celebrity News

Julian Assange Extradition Case Intensifies as Supporters Get Together
The Patterson Law Firm Wins The Largest Legal Malpractice Judgment in Ohio
38
Legal News

The Patterson Law Firm Wins The Largest Legal Malpractice Judgment in Ohio
Coke and Pepsi Are Getting Sued for Lying About Recycling
73
Weird News

Coke and Pepsi Are Getting Sued for Lying About Recycling
Biden Wins 9 States, Sanders Takes California
6
Breaking News

Biden Wins 9 States, Sanders Takes California
Michael Bloomberg Exits Democratic Race, Endorses Joe Biden
8
Breaking News

Michael Bloomberg Exits Democratic Race, Endorses Joe Biden
Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Asylum Policy Was Blocked by a Federal Court
10
Legal News

Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Asylum Policy Was Blocked by a Federal Court

Legal Career Resources

February 26, 2020 Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not

Summary: Showing up, both physically and mentally, is the key to success for getting hired and advancing in Law Firms. Long hours, unpleasant encounters and the constant pressure of getting ahead-the practice of law can be grueling. Also, let’s not […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top