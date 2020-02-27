Law Students

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ï»¿
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Summary: SEC Student Honors Program is specifically designed to familiarize students with the regulation of securities markets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offers a robust Student Honors Program specifically designed to teach students about the regulation of securities markets by allowing them to work directly on projects that uphold the SECâ€™S mission.Â 

The SEC Student Honors Program is a specialized ten-week externship for undergraduate, graduate, and law students. Students work with SEC staff members on assignments covering a wide range of the SEC’s mission such as assisting in the litigation of enforcement actions and drafting proposed statutes and rules.

  
What
Where


Students often find SEC staff members to be professional mentors who help them with research and writing projects and provide guidance on career development.Â 

â€˜Through agency-wide meetings and broadcasts, I became acquainted with the Commissionâ€™s various divisions and their functions. Though I worked specifically within the Enforcement Division, it was fascinating to learn about the different responsibilities of the Corporation Finance, Economic and Risk Analysis, Investment Management, and Trading and Markets divisions.â€™ writes a Monica Kwok, J.D for Harvard.edu.

As a part of their service at the SEC, students are invited to attend training workshops, commission meetings, and various seminars.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The selected students are assigned to one of the divisions of the SEC headquarters in Washington, D.C. and/or 11 other regional offices. In the regional offices, the students in most cases are assigned to either the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations or the Division of Enforcement.

â€˜I was also fortunate enough to work directly with several fantastic attorneys, all of whom provided excellent guidance and professional mentorship. It was incredible to learn about their unique career trajectories, as they each hailed from vastly different fields of law. This experience has transformed the ways in which I think about current events, particularly in the financial regulation space. With my remaining time at Harvard Law School, I hope to further explore the intersection of regulatory policies and proceedings and corporate criminality through related coursework and research projects.â€™ writes Kwok on her experience in the program. 



Throughout the program, students have the opportunity to engage in roundtable discussions and a mentor program that provides detailed information and guidance on securities laws and regulations.

To apply for the program students should submit a resume, a one-page cover letter, an official school transcript, a list of current courses, and a 5- to 10-page writing sample.

Academic achievement, writing skills, experience, ability to reason independently, creative extracurricular activities, and a well-rounded background are some of the deciding factors in the selection process.Â 

The SEC offers bright, creative, results-oriented students a lot of responsibilities and opportunities to enhance their legal careers.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

Interesting Legal Sites You May Like


BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Partner level Attorney with food and drug experience

USA-CA-San Francisco

San Francisco office of national firm is seeking partner or counsel level attorney (8-15 years) with...

Apply Now

Senior Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Senior Litigation Associa...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Mid-level Litigation At...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney (5+ years)

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale office of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck seeks an experienced litigation associate wi...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CO-Castle Rock

Growing downtown Castle Rock law firm looking for full-time paralegal to support its vibrant Probate...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Concord

I am looking for a rock star residential real estate attorney to join my team! If you have a minimum...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-FL-Orlando

We are seeking a Paralegal to become a part of our team! You will provide overall support to attorne...

Apply now

Most Popular

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ï»¿
Law Students

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ï»¿
What is a Judicial Externship and How Can It Help Your Career?
6
Law Students

What is a Judicial Externship and How Can It Help Your Career?
Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not
9
Home

Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not
5 Ways to Improve Your Concentration
23
Law Students

5 Ways to Improve Your Concentration
Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape
10
Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape
Life Imitates Art: Lawyer Sentenced to Punishment Fit for Bart Simpson
10
Bad Lawyers

Life Imitates Art: Lawyer Sentenced to Punishment Fit for Bart Simpson
Demand for IP Lawyers Continues to Rise
36
Legal News

Demand for IP Lawyers Continues to Rise
Leave Divisive Traits Out Of Your Job Search If You Want to Work in a Large Law Firm
6
Legal Career Resources

Leave Divisive Traits Out Of Your Job Search If You Want to Work in a Large Law Firm
Elon Musk Urges Everyone to Delete Facebook
10
Celebrity News

Elon Musk Urges Everyone to Delete Facebook
World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Pledges $10B to Fight Climate Change
6
Celebrity News

World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Pledges $10B to Fight Climate Change

Legal Career Resources

February 26, 2020 Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not

Summary: Showing up, both physically and mentally, is the key to success for getting hired and advancing in Law Firms. Long hours, unpleasant encounters and the constant pressure of getting ahead-the practice of law can be grueling. Also, letâ€™s not […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2018 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top